AdvisorNet Financial Inc Grows Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 38.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 1,633.3% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TM opened at $155.14 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.44 and a 200 day moving average of $146.77. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52 week low of $115.19 and a 52 week high of $163.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by $2.02. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $78.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.57 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 10.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

