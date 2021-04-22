AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 109 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 52.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,407,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Marriott International news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $903,261.90. Also, EVP David A. Rodriguez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $1,571,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,795.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,793 shares of company stock valued at $10,818,947. 12.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MAR opened at $144.76 on Thursday. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.52 and a twelve month high of $159.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.66 and a 200-day moving average of $127.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 273.14 and a beta of 1.83.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Gordon Haskett increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.44.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

