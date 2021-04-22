AdvisorNet Financial Inc Boosts Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 355.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the first quarter valued at about $408,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 1.9% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 142,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Boothe Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 1.7% during the first quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 270,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 37,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

NWL opened at $26.97 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.24. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.73, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $27.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 54.12%.

NWL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Newell Brands from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.09.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.