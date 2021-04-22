AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires New Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VNT. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. South State CORP. bought a new position in Vontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Vontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Vontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNT stock opened at $30.60 on Thursday. Vontier Co. has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $39.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.23.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $815.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.90 million. Research analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VNT shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.83.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

