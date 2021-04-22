Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Analysts expect Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) to report $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.25. Advanced Energy Industries posted earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will report full-year earnings of $5.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.66 to $5.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.49 to $6.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Advanced Energy Industries.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $370.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.66 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 23.64%. Advanced Energy Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS.

AEIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Advanced Energy Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.75.

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $112.87. 302,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,045. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.64 and a beta of 1.81. Advanced Energy Industries has a twelve month low of $47.70 and a twelve month high of $125.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEIS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 263.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

