Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) PT Raised to $228.00 at Citigroup

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $193.00 to $228.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AAP. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $179.30.

NYSE AAP opened at $199.87 on Wednesday. Advance Auto Parts has a 1-year low of $112.41 and a 1-year high of $202.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.38.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,708,000 after purchasing an additional 103,160 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the third quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Perpetual Ltd lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 110.2% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 84,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,968,000 after acquiring an additional 44,295 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 127.1% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the third quarter worth $213,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

