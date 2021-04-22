Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target Raised to $228.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $193.00 to $228.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $193.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $211.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $178.43.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Shares of AAP stock opened at $199.87 on Wednesday. Advance Auto Parts has a twelve month low of $112.41 and a twelve month high of $202.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.38. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 12.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAP. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $297,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter worth about $364,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 303.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.