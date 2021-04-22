Adtalem Global Education (ATGE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Adtalem Global Education to post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a positive return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $283.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Adtalem Global Education’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Adtalem Global Education to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ATGE opened at $38.61 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.39. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Adtalem Global Education has a twelve month low of $23.22 and a twelve month high of $43.85.

In other news, SVP Donna Jennings sold 25,692 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $1,022,284.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,024.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Holland Katherine Alice Boden acquired 611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.94 per share, with a total value of $25,014.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,300.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,161 shares of company stock valued at $129,564. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

ATGE has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

