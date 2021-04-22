Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,715 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.6% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 28,882 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,730,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its holdings in Adobe by 6.3% in the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 4,939 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 48.5% in the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH lifted its stake in Adobe by 11.5% in the first quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 678 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 14.7% in the first quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $512.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $471.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $478.67. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $332.57 and a 52 week high of $536.88. The stock has a market cap of $244.90 billion, a PE ratio of 47.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 2,139 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.51, for a total value of $1,014,976.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,278,094.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,681 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.94, for a total value of $1,254,547.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,765,452.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,458 shares of company stock worth $56,101,624 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush raised their target price on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.58.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.