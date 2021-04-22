Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,704 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up about 1.0% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Adobe were worth $81,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $547.58.

In other news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 2,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.51, for a total value of $1,014,976.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,278,094.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 118,458 shares of company stock valued at $56,101,624 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE opened at $512.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $244.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.26, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $332.57 and a 52-week high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $471.71 and its 200-day moving average is $478.67.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.