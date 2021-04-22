Actinium (ACM) Price Down 7.9% Over Last Week

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. Actinium has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $36,648.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Actinium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0384 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Actinium has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000153 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000242 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000181 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Actinium

Actinium (CRYPTO:ACM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 30,405,200 coins. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling Actinium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

