ACoconut (AC) Hits Market Capitalization of $8.50 Million

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded up 13.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. One ACoconut coin can currently be purchased for about $3.20 or 0.00005857 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ACoconut has a total market cap of $8.50 million and approximately $282,871.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ACoconut has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ACoconut alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.71 or 0.00067288 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001335 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005720 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000307 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000098 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut Profile

AC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi . ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ACoconut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ACoconut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.