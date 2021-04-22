ACM Research Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ACMR)

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 1,073 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,331% compared to the typical volume of 75 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ ACMR opened at $79.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.21 and a beta of 0.89. ACM Research has a 12 month low of $34.50 and a 12 month high of $144.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.60.

Get ACM Research alerts:

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. ACM Research had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $45.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ACM Research will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACM Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. ACM Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

In other ACM Research news, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $936,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,334 shares in the company, valued at $4,996,862.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy Liu sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,524 shares in the company, valued at $4,457,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 107,428 shares of company stock worth $10,741,561. Company insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ACM Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ACM Research in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in ACM Research during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in ACM Research during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ACM Research by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.23% of the company’s stock.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.