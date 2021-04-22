ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares Bought by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,236 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 4.1% during the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 457,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,389,000 after purchasing an additional 17,886 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ACI Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $51,370,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 134,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 366,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

Shares of ACIW stock opened at $40.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.96. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.85 and a 12 month high of $43.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 79.20 and a beta of 1.27.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. ACI Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

ACI Worldwide Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW).

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.