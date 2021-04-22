Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,577,735,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,240,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,368,949,000 after purchasing an additional 791,761 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,169,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,059,818,000 after purchasing an additional 496,867 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,101,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 382.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 383,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $100,096,000 after purchasing an additional 303,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on ACN. Barclays increased their target price on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,247 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.63, for a total transaction of $807,301.61. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.40, for a total value of $664,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,490,224.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,558 shares of company stock valued at $11,992,586. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $290.63. The company had a trading volume of 30,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,114,397. The stock has a market cap of $184.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $272.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.84. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $169.21 and a 1-year high of $291.15.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. Accenture’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.