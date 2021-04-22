Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) CFO Sells $181,350.00 in Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) CFO Brian M. Carroll sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $181,350.00.

NYSE:ACEL traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.03. 232,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,562. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.31 and a 200 day moving average of $10.61. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.14 and a 12 month high of $15.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie began coverage on Accel Entertainment in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Accel Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Accel Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Accel Entertainment from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.58.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Accel Entertainment by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 5.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. 47.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

