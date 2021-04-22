Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Given New $35.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ASO. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.06.

Shares of ASO stock opened at $31.14 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.84. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $33.74.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,947,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $247,184,650.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William S. Ennis sold 238,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $6,071,397.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 225,958 shares in the company, valued at $5,761,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,979,793 shares of company stock worth $475,247,395 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,474,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at about $458,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,166,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,904,000.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells a range of sporting and outdoor recreation products, including sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, camping gear, patio furniture, outdoor cooking equipment, and hunting and fishing gears primarily under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, and Outdoor Gourmet brand names.

