Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Given New $35.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also commented on ASO. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.06.
Shares of ASO stock opened at $31.14 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.84. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $33.74.
In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,947,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $247,184,650.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William S. Ennis sold 238,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $6,071,397.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 225,958 shares in the company, valued at $5,761,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,979,793 shares of company stock worth $475,247,395 over the last ninety days.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,474,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at about $458,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,166,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,904,000.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells a range of sporting and outdoor recreation products, including sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, camping gear, patio furniture, outdoor cooking equipment, and hunting and fishing gears primarily under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, and Outdoor Gourmet brand names.
