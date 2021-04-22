ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) had its target price increased by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.79% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

Shares of ABM opened at $51.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,589.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.91. ABM Industries has a 12-month low of $28.21 and a 12-month high of $55.48.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ABM Industries will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 7,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total transaction of $414,161.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $1,325,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,294,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,535,000 after purchasing an additional 415,539 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,874,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,929,000 after purchasing an additional 275,945 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,003,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,982,000 after purchasing an additional 131,302 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 963,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,475,000 after purchasing an additional 48,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the fourth quarter worth $36,290,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.