Abiomed (ABMD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $231.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.31 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect Abiomed to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ABMD stock opened at $342.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 75.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41. Abiomed has a 12-month low of $159.01 and a 12-month high of $387.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.87.

In other Abiomed news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.00, for a total value of $1,830,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,516,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABMD. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Abiomed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $348.33.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

