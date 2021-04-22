Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.04. Abbott Laboratories also updated its FY21 guidance to at least $5.00 EPS.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $122.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.38. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $86.16 and a 1 year high of $128.54. The stock has a market cap of $217.19 billion, a PE ratio of 64.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

ABT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $126.06.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Michelle Kumbier bought 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $122.50 per share, with a total value of $249,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $124,710.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,495 shares in the company, valued at $6,210,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,476 shares of company stock worth $3,366,543 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

