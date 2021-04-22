AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2,350.00

AB Dynamics plc (LON:ABDP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,350 ($30.70) and last traded at GBX 2,350 ($30.70), with a volume of 6337 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,290 ($29.92).

The company has a market cap of £531.62 million and a PE ratio of 113.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,069.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,035.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 4.42.

In other AB Dynamics news, insider James Routh sold 27,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,030 ($26.52), for a total transaction of £557,803.40 ($728,773.71).

AB Dynamics plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies testing and verification products and services for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicle technology, and vehicle dynamics in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

