8PAY Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $276,146.00 (8PAY)

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded up 37.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Over the last week, 8PAY has traded down 23.6% against the dollar. One 8PAY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00000917 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 8PAY has a market cap of $4.87 million and $276,146.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 8PAY alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.08 or 0.00064901 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.00 or 0.00281835 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004492 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00026968 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $534.12 or 0.01017127 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $361.97 or 0.00689312 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,147.33 or 1.01209514 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

8PAY Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,123,741 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

Buying and Selling 8PAY

