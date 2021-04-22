89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Trading Down 6.3%

Shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) traded down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.23 and last traded at $26.23. 278 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 151,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ETNB. Zacks Investment Research raised 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on 89bio from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Chardan Capital raised their price target on 89bio from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on 89bio in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.11.

The company has a market cap of $526.92 million and a PE ratio of -5.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.34 and a 200-day moving average of $24.40.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.24. Equities research analysts forecast that 89bio, Inc. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 89bio news, CFO Ryan Martins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $437,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $169,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $588,940 in the last quarter. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of 89bio by 62.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 32,126 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of 89bio by 28.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,762 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of 89bio by 299.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 89bio in the third quarter worth about $1,450,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of 89bio by 117.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

