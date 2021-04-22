$72.54 Million in Sales Expected for Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) will post $72.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $70.80 million to $74.27 million. Brookline Bancorp posted sales of $71.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will report full year sales of $287.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $284.50 million to $289.95 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $296.83 million, with estimates ranging from $294.16 million to $299.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Brookline Bancorp.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $72.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.82 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 4.50%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BRKL shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Brookline Bancorp from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of BRKL traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $15.27. 262,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,526. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.69. Brookline Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.13 and a 12 month high of $16.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.82%.

In other news, Director Charles H. Peck sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $744,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Darryl J. Fess sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,518,440. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 13.6% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 50.9% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 288.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 22,017 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $9,562,000. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

