66,402 Shares in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Purchased by Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 66,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,197,000. Global X MLP ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Global X MLP ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LVZ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Global X MLP ETF by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 18,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global X MLP ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth $558,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,050,000.

MLPA traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $34.50. 6,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,605. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.06. Global X MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $20.86 and a twelve month high of $35.07.

