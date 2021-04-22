$550,000.00 in Sales Expected for Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) to report sales of $550,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Trevena’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $250,000.00 to $860,000.00. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trevena will report full year sales of $8.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.85 million to $13.24 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $27.10 million, with estimates ranging from $16.95 million to $37.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Trevena.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Trevena in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trevena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trevena currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.44.

Shares of Trevena stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $1.75. The company had a trading volume of 5,333,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,745,696. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.23 million, a P/E ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 2.59. Trevena has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $3.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average of $2.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Trevena during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Trevena during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Trevena during the fourth quarter worth $488,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Trevena during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Trevena by 1,789.6% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 246,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 233,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

