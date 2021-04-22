$533.44 Million in Sales Expected for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) will announce $533.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Twilio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $529.06 million to $538.90 million. Twilio reported sales of $364.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twilio will report full year sales of $2.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.51 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $3.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Twilio.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $548.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.64 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%.

Several analysts have commented on TWLO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Twilio from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.44.

In other Twilio news, COO George Hu sold 7,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $3,252,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.19, for a total transaction of $18,522,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,884 shares of company stock worth $81,405,605 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $15,911,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 553.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 669.2% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $370.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Twilio has a 12 month low of $104.40 and a 12 month high of $457.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $356.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $346.97. The stock has a market cap of $63.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.35 and a beta of 1.51.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

