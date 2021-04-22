4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Price Tops $0.0286 (FOUR)

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (CURRENCY:FOUR) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 22nd. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has a total market capitalization of $3.63 million and $869,686.00 worth of 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES coin can now be purchased for $0.0286 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00073375 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00020223 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $404.62 or 0.00739482 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.58 or 0.00096087 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,523.89 or 0.08267831 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00050980 BTC.

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Profile

FOUR is a coin. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,901,359 coins. The official website for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES is the4thpillar.io . 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official Twitter account is @THE4THPILLARLTD . The official message board for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES is medium.com/the4thpillar

According to CryptoCompare, “The 4thpillar technologies products and services can be applied to various industries, as the need for secure digital eDelivery of sensitive electronic data and documents rises. It implements Blockchain-based technology solutions and facilitate digital transformation for the public and private sector. “

Buying and Selling 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES using one of the exchanges listed above.

