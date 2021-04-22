4,966 Shares in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Purchased by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paracle Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 9,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 12,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ESGD traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $78.58. 20,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,332. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.67 and a 200-day moving average of $74.05. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.61 and a fifty-two week high of $79.39.

