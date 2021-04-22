47,881 Shares in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Acquired by Sterling Manor Financial LLC

Sterling Manor Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 47,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,000. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF accounts for 2.3% of Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 56,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 5,987.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FMHI opened at $55.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.94. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $47.24 and a 1 year high of $55.34.

