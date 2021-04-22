461 Shares in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Purchased by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in MSA Safety by 16.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,097 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in MSA Safety by 377.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 70,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,512,000 after buying an additional 56,053 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in MSA Safety during the 3rd quarter valued at about $525,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MSA Safety in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in MSA Safety by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.58, for a total value of $255,870.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,753,432.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $94,226.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,211 shares of company stock worth $3,012,755. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSA opened at $159.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 12 month low of $94.96 and a 12 month high of $172.84.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.24. MSA Safety had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $388.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.60 million. Analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

