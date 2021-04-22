4,555 Shares in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Acquired by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in Newmont in the first quarter worth approximately $1,300,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Newmont by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,024,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,277,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,656 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in Newmont by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 13,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Newmont by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 2,119,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,869,000 after purchasing an additional 190,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,020,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total value of $230,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,140 shares in the company, valued at $6,761,320.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $314,304.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,199,779.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,522 shares of company stock valued at $1,609,107. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NEM. TD Securities lowered their price target on Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Newmont in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Newmont from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.92.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $66.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $53.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 0.14. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $52.33 and a one year high of $72.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.67%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

