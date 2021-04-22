400 Shares in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Purchased by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 400 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schwab Charitable Fund increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2,576.5% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 40,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,934,000 after acquiring an additional 38,518 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,198,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $172,711,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,901 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $36,661.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at $345,230.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMC opened at $177.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $169.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $88.60 and a 52 week high of $177.40.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.49%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VMC. Stephens raised shares of Vulcan Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.32.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

