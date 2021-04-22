36,115 Shares in Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 36,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.08% of Sio Gene Therapies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $985,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sio Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

In related news, CEO Pavan Cheruvu bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $248,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,456.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sio Gene Therapies stock opened at $2.40 on Thursday. Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $5.74. The company has a market capitalization of $113.40 million and a P/E ratio of -1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.82.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.09. Equities research analysts predict that Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing various product candidates for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include AXO-Lenti-PD program for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1 program for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2 program for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

