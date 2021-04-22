$351.47 Million in Sales Expected for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) will post $351.47 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $345.68 million and the highest estimate coming in at $357.59 million. Medical Properties Trust posted sales of $294.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full year sales of $1.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Medical Properties Trust.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.44 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 6.60%. Medical Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

MPW has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Truist lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medical Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.89.

In other news, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $703,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,679 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,556.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $15,059,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,251,167 shares in the company, valued at $68,957,252.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 993,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,385,160. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth $118,366,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 212.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,757,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,884,000 after buying an additional 2,555,662 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,685,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,365,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,991 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $21,732,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,721,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,917,000 after acquiring an additional 630,018 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MPW opened at $22.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.67. Medical Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $15.32 and a 52 week high of $22.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

