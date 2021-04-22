$304.12 Million in Sales Expected for MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) to post sales of $304.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for MSA Safety’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $300.40 million to $306.40 million. MSA Safety posted sales of $341.15 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that MSA Safety will report full-year sales of $1.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MSA Safety.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $388.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.60 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 10.40%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

In related news, Director Sandra Phillips Rogers sold 1,000 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.29, for a total transaction of $164,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,279.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Ryan III sold 1,677 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $275,028.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,078,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,211 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,755. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in MSA Safety by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in MSA Safety by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSA Safety stock traded up $2.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,703. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.93. MSA Safety has a 12-month low of $94.96 and a 12-month high of $172.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

