$3.73 Billion in Sales Expected for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to announce $3.73 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Adobe’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.72 billion to $3.80 billion. Adobe posted sales of $3.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adobe will report full year sales of $15.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.14 billion to $15.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $17.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.96 billion to $18.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Adobe.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $547.58.

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,681 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.94, for a total transaction of $1,254,547.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,765,452.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,458 shares of company stock valued at $56,101,624 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in Adobe by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $512.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. Adobe has a 52 week low of $332.57 and a 52 week high of $536.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $471.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $478.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.90 billion, a PE ratio of 47.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

