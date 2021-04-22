$23.35 Million in Sales Expected for Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) to post sales of $23.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $22.34 million to $23.99 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $20.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $112.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $105.60 million to $117.77 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $165.95 million, with estimates ranging from $148.40 million to $184.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.04). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 135.57% and a negative net margin of 231.05%. The business had revenue of $24.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.75 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.70.

Shares of NASDAQ AERI traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.78. 318,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,167. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $21.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.18 million, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.96.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,081,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 103.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 205,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 104,282 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 103,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 55,387 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,512,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,428,000 after buying an additional 92,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, ocular surface, and retinal diseases in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma.

