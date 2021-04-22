22,153 Shares in Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) Purchased by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,153 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Separately, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Top Ships during the third quarter worth about $221,000. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Top Ships stock opened at $1.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.67. Top Ships Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2019, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 714,000 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of eight 50,000 dwt product/chemical tankers, such as the M/T Stenaweco Energy, M/T Stenaweco Evolution, M/T Nord Valiant, M/T Stenaweco Excellence, the M/T Eco California, the M/T Eco Marina Del Ray, The M/T Eco Los Angeles, and the M/T Eco City of Angels; and two 157,000 dwt Suezmax tankers, including the M/T Eco Bel Air and M/T Eco Beverly Hills.

