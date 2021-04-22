$201.75 Million in Sales Expected for ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) to post $201.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $212.23 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $192.20 million. ProAssurance posted sales of $226.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full year sales of $805.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $785.75 million to $829.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $832.82 million, with estimates ranging from $766.71 million to $974.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ProAssurance.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $229.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.54 million. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 27.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.92%. ProAssurance’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.27) EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRA. Truist lifted their price objective on ProAssurance from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ProAssurance in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of ProAssurance from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ProAssurance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRA traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.11. The company had a trading volume of 145,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.41. ProAssurance has a 52 week low of $12.67 and a 52 week high of $29.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is -24.69%.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

