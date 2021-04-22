$2.65 Million in Sales Expected for Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) will report sales of $2.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Albireo Pharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.30 million and the highest is $3.00 million. Albireo Pharma reported sales of $1.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will report full-year sales of $14.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.11 million to $19.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $76.46 million, with estimates ranging from $23.48 million to $151.46 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Albireo Pharma.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $2.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 71.22% and a negative net margin of 751.53%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALBO shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albireo Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

In other Albireo Pharma news, insider Jan Mattsson sold 31,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $1,159,669.50. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,394 shares of company stock valued at $1,191,637. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALBO. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Albireo Pharma by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,447,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,787,000 after acquiring an additional 32,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,242,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,617,000 after purchasing an additional 305,624 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 686,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,193,000 after purchasing an additional 68,075 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 288,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,820,000 after purchasing an additional 40,716 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 194.6% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 257,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,654,000 after buying an additional 170,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

ALBO traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.14. 259,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,035. Albireo Pharma has a 1-year low of $18.56 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.34. The stock has a market cap of $614.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 13.51, a current ratio of 13.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

