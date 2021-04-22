$2.01 Billion in Sales Expected for CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) will announce $2.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for CommScope’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.06 billion and the lowest is $1.95 billion. CommScope reported sales of $2.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that CommScope will report full-year sales of $8.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.28 billion to $8.62 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.37 billion to $8.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CommScope.

Get CommScope alerts:

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a positive return on equity of 51.48%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on COMM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CommScope from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of CommScope from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CommScope from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of CommScope by 13,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of CommScope by 1,500.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CommScope in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of CommScope in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CommScope in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COMM traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.24. The stock had a trading volume of 98,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,606,408. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.86. CommScope has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $17.97.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

Featured Article: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CommScope (COMM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.