1,931 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Acquired by Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $524,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $793,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,833,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $154,822,000 after acquiring an additional 32,797 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,164,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Truist increased their price target on Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.68.

NYSE CVX opened at $102.73 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $112.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.73, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.