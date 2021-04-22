$173.00 Million in Sales Expected for Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) to announce $173.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $159.00 million to $180.00 million. Silicon Motion Technology reported sales of $132.77 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will report full-year sales of $699.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $682.30 million to $727.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $789.37 million, with estimates ranging from $742.00 million to $848.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Silicon Motion Technology.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $143.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SIMO shares. Roth Capital raised their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley upped their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.33.

SIMO stock traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.69. 10,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,335. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.59. Silicon Motion Technology has a one year low of $35.13 and a one year high of $70.94. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is currently 76.37%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,265 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 7,502 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 231,127 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $11,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,700 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

