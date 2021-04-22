$159.18 Million in Sales Expected for Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) to report sales of $159.18 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Renasant’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $164.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $154.90 million. Renasant posted sales of $144.17 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renasant will report full year sales of $627.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $620.70 million to $640.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $610.58 million, with estimates ranging from $580.00 million to $634.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Renasant.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $170.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.32 million. Renasant had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 5.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Renasant from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

In other news, EVP James W. Gray sold 9,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $372,831.20. Also, insider Edward Robinson Mcgraw sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $589,950.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,630 shares of company stock worth $2,140,990. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Renasant in the first quarter worth $200,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Renasant in the first quarter worth $245,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Renasant in the first quarter worth $252,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Renasant during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Renasant during the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RNST traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.70. 4,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,323. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.29. Renasant has a 52-week low of $19.38 and a 52-week high of $46.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.24%.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

