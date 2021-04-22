1,554 Shares in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Acquired by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BHB. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 33,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 7,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 228.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

BHB stock opened at $30.05 on Thursday. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 12-month low of $15.71 and a 12-month high of $32.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $449.10 million, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.47.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $40.09 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and checking accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

