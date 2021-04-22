1,402 Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Bought by Dash Acquisitions Inc.

Dash Acquisitions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 32,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $153.25 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $107.08 and a 12-month high of $153.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.19.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

