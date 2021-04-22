139 Shares in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Bought by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,282,000. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,610,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 7,079.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 51,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,328,000 after acquiring an additional 51,116 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 52,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,574,000 after acquiring an additional 24,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 168,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $174,149,000 after acquiring an additional 23,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,214.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,152.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,051.18. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $761.06 and a fifty-two week high of $1,218.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($0.75). Markel had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 19.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Markel news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,075.14, for a total value of $135,467.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 90 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,092.20 per share, with a total value of $98,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,511. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 3,126 shares of company stock valued at $3,740,223 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

MKL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,245.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,161.67.

Markel Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.