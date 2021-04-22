13,461 Shares in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Bought by Cordant Inc.

Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,461 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 5.8% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LUMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.87.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $92,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,242.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $12.90 on Thursday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.38 and its 200-day moving average is $11.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

