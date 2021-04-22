13,033 Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Acquired by Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,033 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 504,108 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,067,000 after buying an additional 13,615 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $1,835,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,171 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 29,009 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 27,623 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 7,672 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 406,899 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,209,000 after acquiring an additional 56,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.92. The stock had a trading volume of 245,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,656,254. The firm has a market cap of $219.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.26 and a 200 day moving average of $44.86. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $53.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.68%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSCO. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

